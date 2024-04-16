A fan of non-league outfit Wakefield AFC has died following a medical emergency during their West Riding Counties Cup semi final clash with Pontefract Collieries on Thursday.

Jakob Bregman passed away in the early hours of Friday morning, despite the best efforts of physios and volunteers at the scene. His exact cause of death is currently unclear.

A joint statement from both clubs involved in the match reads: "We would like to address the events surrounding the County Cup semi-final match, which was tragically abandoned in the final minutes due to a medical emergency.

"We are devastated to confirm that Jakob Bregman sadly lost his life earlier this morning. Everyone at Wakefield AFC and Pontefract Collieries' thoughts and prayers are with Jakob's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

"We all would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our dedicated physios and volunteers from both clubs, who responded swiftly and showed immense professionalism in handling this distressing situation.

"Without the unwavering efforts of all involved, Jakob's wife and daughter would not have been able to say goodbye and they have asked that we share thanks on their behalf.

"As we mourn the loss of Jakob, we ask for privacy and respect for his family at this time. Our club stands united in offering support and solidarity to Jakob's loved ones and the entire football community affected by this tragedy."

Meanwhile, a statement from the Northern Counties East Football League read: “The Toolstation NCEL would like to send its deepest condolences to the family and friends of a Wakefield AFC spectator who has passed away following a medical emergency at a county cup game on Thursday night."