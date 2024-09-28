Swedish striker "scoring goals for fun" should get Premier League move, says Champions League winner

There’s a Swedish striker who has been flying under the radar this season - but his name should be on everyone’s lips.

In the humble abodes of the Portuguese league, a former Championship reject has reinvented himself - and is quickly becoming a household name for one of the country’s biggest teams. But despite racking up an impressive goal tally, nobody seems to be talking about him.

So far this season, Viktor Gyokeres has scored 11 goals in nine games for Sporting Lisbon, as well as assisting his teammates on three occasions. He’s fast, tall and at 26 years old, the ex-Brighton and Coventry man is about to enter the prime of his career.

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres scored 43 goals across all competitions last season.Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres scored 43 goals across all competitions last season.
Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres scored 43 goals across all competitions last season. | AFP via Getty Images

Now, former Portsmouth midfielder and Champions League winner Pedro Mendes has touted him for a return to the Premier League.

Speaking to Gambling.com, he said: “If you look at the top three, Sporting at the moment is a team that probably plays the best football to watch. And Gyokeres, the player that they bought from the Championship, is probably their main player.

“He’s scoring goals for fun, he's powerful, he's quick. I think he could go back to England. He never had the chance to play in the Premier League, I think he only played in the Championship. I think there's a place for Gyokeres in the Premier League.

“For Spurs, maybe they'd like a more technical striker with flair that links the game well - Gyokeres is more of a powerful striker that runs to the channels and challenges the central defenders. But again, his scoring rate is amazing.”

