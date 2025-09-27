Swindon Town manager, Ian Holloway, reveals skin cancer diagnosis as he launches club awareness campaign
Outspoken football manager Ian Holloway has spoken about his cancer battle as he launched an awareness campaign with his club, Swindon Town. In May, the former Bristol Rovers star underwent surgery to remove a growth from his face - which he said was down to sun exposure.
“Going through my own skin cancer scare was a real shock and something I wouldn’t wish on anyone," the 62-year-old said. “Having to undergo surgery to remove a growth from my face made me painfully aware of just how easily we can underestimate the risks of sun exposure, even when we’re simply enjoying sport or being active outdoors.
“I realised that many people don’t think about sun safety until it’s too late, and that’s why I wanted to use my experience to help others. My hope is that by sharing my story, I can motivate others to enjoy the sun safely, protect themselves, and never ignore the warning signs that something might be wrong.”
Holloway's comments came as Swindon unveiled a new sun-sensitive training kit to remind players and fans about protection. The Robins' new shirts feature the UV-U-SEE logo that changes colour in the sun as UV levels intensify - to highlight the hidden risks of sun exposure in sport.
And the manager has teamed up with marketing agency Pablo’s UV-U-SEE initiative to raise awareness of Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.
Research compiled by the Skincare Network suggests athletes have been found to exceed normal UV exposure by up to 700 per cent, while only one in four say they regularly use sunscreen. Melanoma Fund research also found 29 per cent of football fans have experienced sunburn while watching or playing.
Pablo’s joint managing director, Hannah Penn, was diagnosed with Melanoma in 2022 - just days after the birth of her second son. She added: “Melanoma cases have tripled in the last 30 years, yet too many people still treat sun safety as a summer-only issue.
“In reality, UV is strong enough to damage skin in one out of every four autumn and winter days in the UK. Sport adds an extra risk factor, as players are exposed for long periods, and sweat makes the skin even more sensitive. By making the invisible visible, UV-U-SEE helps spark the behaviour change we urgently need.”