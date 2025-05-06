As Tom Cleverley is sacked, a look at Watford's revolving door of managers - how many gaffers have they had in the past decade?
The Hornets have announced that the 35-year-old, who was appointed on a permanent basis last summer after a successful spell in interim charge, has departed with the search for a replacement now under way.
Sporting Director Gian Luca Nani told the club’s official website: “We thank Tom for his service – not just in his role as head coach, but for everything he has given Watford as a player and member of staff. But the time has come for a change and to build on what we believe is a young and talented squad that will have benefitted from the experience of the Championship this season.”
Cleverley initially took up the reins at Vicarage Road in March last year after Valerien Ismael’s exit in the wake of a run of 10 league games which yielded only one win. Now, he is little more than the latest blood sacrifice from Watford’s executives, who have chopped more heads from the club than a medieval executioner.
At the time of publication, Watford have had 16 different managers in the past 10 years, two of whom had multiple stints in charge of the club. The Hornets have become infamous for their revolving door of managers, with most not even getting a full season at the helm; in that sense, Cleverley has been shown more leniency than most Watford gaffers from years gone by.
Here are all the managers Watford have had in the past 10 years.
Slavisa Jokanovic
October 2014 - June 2015
Quique Sanchez Flores
June 2015 - May 2016
September 2019 - December 2019
Walter Mazzarri
July 2016 - May 2017
Marco Silva
May 2017 - January 2018
Javi Garcia
January 2018 - September 2019
Hayden Mullins
December 2019 - December 2019
July 2020 - July 2020
Nigel Pearson
December 2019 - July 2020
Vladimir Ivic
August 2020 - December 2020
December 2020 - October 2021
October 2021 - January 2022
January 2022 - May 2022
May 2022 - September 2022
September 2022 - March 2023
March 2023 - May 2023
May 2023 - March 2024
March 2024 - May 2025
