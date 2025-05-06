Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watford have sacked head coach Tom Cleverley following a disappointing 14th-place finish in the Championship.

The Hornets have announced that the 35-year-old, who was appointed on a permanent basis last summer after a successful spell in interim charge, has departed with the search for a replacement now under way.

Sporting Director Gian Luca Nani told the club’s official website: “We thank Tom for his service – not just in his role as head coach, but for everything he has given Watford as a player and member of staff. But the time has come for a change and to build on what we believe is a young and talented squad that will have benefitted from the experience of the Championship this season.”

Cleverley initially took up the reins at Vicarage Road in March last year after Valerien Ismael’s exit in the wake of a run of 10 league games which yielded only one win. Now, he is little more than the latest blood sacrifice from Watford’s executives, who have chopped more heads from the club than a medieval executioner.

At the time of publication, Watford have had 16 different managers in the past 10 years, two of whom had multiple stints in charge of the club. The Hornets have become infamous for their revolving door of managers, with most not even getting a full season at the helm; in that sense, Cleverley has been shown more leniency than most Watford gaffers from years gone by.

Here are all the managers Watford have had in the past 10 years.

Slavisa Jokanovic

October 2014 - June 2015

Quique Sanchez Flores

June 2015 - May 2016

September 2019 - December 2019

Walter Mazzarri

July 2016 - May 2017

Marco Silva

May 2017 - January 2018

Javi Garcia

January 2018 - September 2019

Hayden Mullins

December 2019 - December 2019

July 2020 - July 2020

Nigel Pearson

December 2019 - July 2020

Vladimir Ivic

August 2020 - December 2020

December 2020 - October 2021

October 2021 - January 2022

January 2022 - May 2022

May 2022 - September 2022

September 2022 - March 2023

March 2023 - May 2023

May 2023 - March 2024

March 2024 - May 2025