Tottenham Hotspur have announced the departure of two of their players - days after celebrating their Europa League win.

The club has confirmed that Fraser Forster and Sergio Reguilon are among the players who will be released by the club this summer.

Left-back Reguilon, who joined Spurs in 2020, struggled to adapt to life in north London and was sent out on loan to Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford before picking up just four Premier League appearances this season.

Goalkeepers Alfie Whiteman and Forster also depart the club, with Timo Werner’s exit being confirmed following an unsuccessful loan spell from RB Leipzig.

Reguilon did not play a single minute of Europa League football during Tottenham’s campaign, only making two extra apperances in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup respectively.

Forster was put between the sticks in four of Tottenham’s group stage games during the European tournament, but was not named in the squad once Spurs reached the knockout rounds.

Experienced defender Ben Davies, who is out of contract this summer, was not named on the list of those being let go by the club. According to the PA news agency, a final decision on whether to trigger the 12-month option in his contract is still to be made.