Rumours on social media suggest Spurs attacker Brennan Johnson is dating OnlyFans model Lily Phillips. | Getty Images

Bizarre rumours that one of Tottenham’s players is now dating an OnlyFans model have spread like wildfire on social media.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On X yesterday evening (February 12) rumours began circulating about Spurs attacker Brennan Johnson and his potential new fling.

The Welshman, 23, has become a mainstay in Ange Postecoglou’s side this season, despite Spurs struggling to get a consistent run of good results under their belt. With goals seemingly few and far between for the London side, social media speculation is rife that Johnson has started bagging elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to rumours, Johnson has started dating OnlyFans model Lily Phillips. The adult content creator is best known for sleeping with 100 men in 24 hours - then having a breakdown over it while filming a YouTube documentary.

Rumours on social media suggest Spurs attacker Brennan Johnson is dating OnlyFans model Lily Phillips. | @lilyphillips_s Instagram

Now, she has issued a casting call to sleep with 1,000 men in the same timeframe.

Tottenham fans reacted to these rumours in a way only football fans could - by cracking jokes at the expense of everyone involved.

Commenting on X, one user joked: “One of them got f***ed by 1,000 blokes in 24 hours, the other gets f***ed by 11 blokes every weekend.” Another said: “Good old Brennan, loves a simple tap in to a wide open goal, just after everyone’s done all the work.”

A third user added: “This is like winning the Audi Cup.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rumours that she is now dating the Spurs forward are unsubstantiated; there are no photographs of the two together, no credible sources have confirmed the news and there is a strong possibility they have never even met.