Tottenham forward set for Saudi Pro League switch as pundit "feels sorry" for him

Richarlison is once again out injured. | Getty Images

A Premier League forward who has found himself sidelined by both injuries and mismanagement may soon escape to the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

The Brazilian has a somewhat embarrassing record of having almost as many injuries (10) as he does Premier League goals for his club (14). When he has been fit, however, he hasn’t shined quite as bright as in his previous stint at Everton.

Now, Tottenham forward Richarlison seems destined to leave the London club, and is rumoured to be heading for pastures new in Saudi Arabia. But even now, he sits in the treatment room after a calf injury picked up in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

According to TalkSport, Richarlison has previously turned down offers from the Saudi Pro League, claiming that “the money is big, but my dreams are bigger” - but now, this might not be the case.

Pundit Troy Deeney, who previously played upfront for Watford, said: “There's something clearly going wrong. He can't seem to stay fit. He started the game okay, and then ran into the channel and his calf just popped instantly.

“I think he is going to have to leave, because where does he go? It's sad to say, but if you haven't done it at Spurs, he's probably going to end up going Saudi, somewhere like that.

“[He can] make a few quid for himself, but he needs to stay fit and available. It's a shame because he's a good player, he's a very good boy and a nice lad.

“I feel sorry for him.”