One of Tottenham Hotspur’s top talents could be offered as a sacrificial lamb in a massive swap deal.

Manager Thomas Frank is hopeful of signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace before the transfer window closes in less than two weeks’ time.

Eze had a £65m release clause at Palace, but that has since expired - and now the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal have been flirting with deals closer to the £60m mark.

The 28-year-old scored two goals for Tottenham during their opening game of the Premier League season, which saw them beat Burnley 3-0; winger Brennan Johnson bagged the third goal of the match.

A potential deal would see Richarlison heading to Selhurst Park, with a cash incentive also included.

According to reports, the impact of this is two-fold; Palace get a player to plug the hole left behind by Eze, while Spurs free up a striker position in their squad.

This could apparently give them an opening to approach Brentford centre-forward Yoane Wissa; the DR Congo international has been pining for a move to Newcastle United, but Tottenham could turn his head while keeping him in London.

Should Wissa choose Spurs over Newcastle, it could be the final nail in the coffin for the Magpies’ transfer window. A new striker is paramount for manager Eddie Howe, and a deadline day panic buy would likely be his sole remaining option.