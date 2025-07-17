Brazilian striker offered Premier League escape route after Club World Cup heroics
The Tottenham forward has been linked with a move away from north London this summer, with Palmeiras emerging as a serious contender for the 28-year-old.
He’s entering the final two years of his Spurs deal after an injury-plagued season that saw him make just 24 appearances and score five goals.
Despite limited time on the pitch, Richarlison helped Tottenham end their 17-year trophy drought by lifting the Europa League. Now, a return to his homeland is gaining momentum.
Palmeiras recently pocketed £29.1m in Club World Cup prize money after reaching the quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by eventual winners Chelsea.
That windfall could help fund a move for Richarlison, who Spurs reportedly value at £55m, according to TalkSport.
Other top Brazilian clubs - Botafogo, Flamengo, and Fluminense - also made deep runs in the tournament but may struggle to match the financial firepower needed to lure top talent back from Europe.
