Tottenham injury news: Will Solanke face his former club as Spurs host Bournemouth, will Van de Ven or Romero play?
Spurs’ European fixture this week was nothing short of a disaster, with a 1-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, thanks to a Lucas Bergvall own goal, compounded by both the worst set piece you’ve ever seen and a fresh injury setback.
In the final 20 minutes of the game, striker Dominic Solanke was brought on to try and rescue the game for Postecoglou. But the decision appears to have backfired dramatically - especially ahead of their Premier League clash this weekend.
During added time, Solanke was subbed off as he clutched his back in pain, following a collision with AZ goalkeeper Rome Owusu-Oduro.
Now, Solanke might miss this weekend’s game against his former club Bournemouth, who sold him to Spurs for a club-record fee of £65m.
Postecoglou said: “I am not even sure. It looks like a knock but I haven’t really seen it. Hopefully nothing too bad.”
Elsewhere upfront, Tottenham will also be without Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, thanks to foot and calf injuries respectively. This leaves Son Heung-Min and Brennan Johnson available to lead the line against the Cherries.
“[Kulusevski] got a knock on the foot, he's not really sure when to be honest,” Postecoglou added. “It's got a bit sore in the last couple of weeks but he's been able to train and play and just get through it okay.
"But it wasn't getting better so we did some further investigations and no real clarity again, but we're waiting on a couple of things to find out the extent of it but unlikely to be back before the international break. Nothing serious, nothing surgical or anything.”
Defenders Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven were unused substitutes against Alkmaar this week, having previously been ruled out by groin and hamstring injuries. But the pair could be back for this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Postecoglou said: “Obviously, they've been out for significant amount of time, so we'll see when we reintroduce them, but they're all here and training today, so we'll make decisions after that.”
