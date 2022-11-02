Manchester United and Arsenal continue to fight to win their UEFA Europa League groups

This week will see the final group stage fixtures of the UEFA Europa League and while both English clubs, Manchester United and Arsenal, have qualified for the next round of the tournament, they may well end up in the play-offs if they do not finish top of their group.

Arsenal have won four out of their five fixtures, losing to PSV in the last round which has put them in danger of being placed in the play-offs rather than receiving a bye to the last 16. Similarly, Manchester United’s first matchday loss to Real Sociedad has also meant they cannot afford to draw or lose when they take on the Spanish side again in Spain this week.

As the teams prepare for their final matchday in the group stages of the Europa League, here is all you need to know about the play-off draw...

When is the Europa League play-off draw

The draw will be held at 12pm GMT on Monday 7 November, the same day as the Champions League draw, and will take place at the House of European Football at UEFA headquarters in Swizterland.

Christian Eriksen for Man United against Sheriff in October 2022

How does the play-off draw work?

The eight group runners-up from the Europa League will be seeded against the eight third-placed sides from the Champions League group stages. The only restrictions for the draw is that no two sides from the same territory can be drawn against each other at this stage of the tournament.

Group winners of the Europa League stage will miss out on this play-off stage and receive a bye to the round of 16. On 24 February, they will then be seeded and drawn against one of the eight successful teams from this play-off round.

How to watch the Europa League play-off draw

BT Sport will continue their European Football coverage and show the draw. Monthly passes are available for fans hoping to watch the action with subscription costing £25/month. The UEFA website will also offer a live stream of the draw and the link will appear closer to the time.

Which teams are in the Europa League play-offs?

As the final round of Europa League fixtures are set to be played on Thursday 3 November, the second placed teams have not yet been confirmed. There are, however, five confirmed teams from the Champions League who will feature:

Barcelona

Sevilla

Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen

Sporting Lisbon

When will the play-off games take place?

The first leg of the play-off round will take place on 16 February 2023 with the second legs are played the following week, 23 February 2023.

When are next Europa League fixtures?

The sixth matchday of group stage fixtures will take place this Thursday 3 November 2022 (all times shown at GMT):