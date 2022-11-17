Euro 2028 UK and Ireland bid: the 14 stadiums shortlisted for European Championships

All 14 of the stadiums that could host Euro 2028 if UK & Ireland joint bid is successful

It has been confirmed that the UK and Ireland have submitted a bid to co-host Euro 2028. They had originally planned to host the 2030 World Cup, however plans were shelved this year with the FA’s chief executive, Mark Bullingham, citing vast and expense and ‘many areas of uncertainty’.

The bid dossier uses the slogan: “Football for all. Football for good. Football for the future” and is said to set out ‘a clear and compelling vision’ for the tournament. A joint statement made by the UK and Ireland read: “We are delighted that Government Partners of the UK, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and officials in Northern Ireland, support this bid.

“Together, we believe we can deliver a world-class tournament, and that hosting Euro 2028 will achieve a strong and sustainable legacy for football and wider society, helping to drive economic growth in local communities. Working with UEFA, our plan is to host a tournament that will be a catalyst for transformational grassroots football development - with a promise to share legacy initiatives with European National Associations to accelerate growth across the continent. The UK and Ireland’s track record of hosting successful major sporting events over many decades means we have the expertise and experience to take this world-class tournament to new heights.”

If they are successful in their bid then it would be the second time the UK have played host to the Euros, with last summer’s tournament played across Europe - including Hampden Park in Glasgow and Wembley Stadium in London. England hosted the competition on their own in 1996. However, this time the aim would be to allow fans all over the country to be able to attend matches. So which stadiums would be hosting Euro 2028?

Euro 2028 stadium shortlist

The UK and Ireland’s Euro 2028 bid has included a shortlist of 14 stadiums that they would look to be involved in the tournament. This includes nine in England, two in the Republic of Ireland and one in each of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. While some of England’s biggest stadiums are included, obvious omissions are Liverpool’s Anfield and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium. Here is the 14 stadiums named...

• Wembley Stadium - London (90,000 capacity)

• Croke Park - Dublin (82,300 capacity)

• Principality Stadium - Cardiff (74,500 capacity)

• Old Trafford - Manchester United (74,310 capacity)

• London Stadium - West Ham (66,000 capacity)

• Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Spurs (62,850 capacity)

• Etihad Stadium - Man City (53,400 capacity)

• Everton Stadium - Everton (52,888 capacity - to be completed in 2024)

• St. James’ Park - Newcastle United (52,405 capacity)

• Hampden Park - Glasgow (51,866 capacity)

• Aviva Stadium - Dublin (51,700 capacity)

• Stadium of Light - Sunderland (49,000 capacity)

• Villa Park - Aston Villa (42,785 capacity)

• Casement Park - Belfast (31,661 capacity)

Who else has bid to host Euro 2028?