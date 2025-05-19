One of the best strikers in European football has finally made up his mind about his future.

Since this time last year, a name that has been on almost everyone’s lips is Viktor Gyokeres. The Sporting CP forward has been on fire in the past couple of years, scoring an eye-watering 53 goals in 51 games over all competitions in 2024/25.

For comparison, Kylian Mbappe scored 40 goals in 54 games - and is the player nearest to his tally this season.

It seems inevitable that Gyokeres is destined for bigger things; when Manchester United poached Sporting manager Ruben Amorim earlier this season, it was thought the Swedish striker would follow him to Old Trafford.

But other clubs have also been vying for his affections, particularly Liverpool and Arsenal. With all three clubs practically drooling over the 26-year-old, he has his pick of the crop this summer. According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, he has finally made his decision.

The outlet claims that the pendulum has swung away from Old Trafford, with Gyokeres instead favouring a move to Arsenal.

A £58.9m has apparently been struck between the two clubs, and now it is simply a matter of agreeing personal terms.

Arsenal have endured the second half of the season without a recognised striker in their squad, following long-term injuries to both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. It was their undoing in the Champions League, and part of the reason for their elimination in domestic competitions too.

Nothing has been officially set in stone, but this would be a huge statement of intent from the Gunners going into next season.