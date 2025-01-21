Vitor Reis has joined Manchester City. | Getty Images

Manchester City have completed the signing of Brazilian defender Vitor Reis from Palmeiras.

The 19-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League champions, who brought in Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov on the same length contract on Monday, January 20.

“I’m excited to join Manchester City, one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Reis said. “Everyone has seen the amazing achievements in recent seasons and I want to make my mark as we seek more trophies.

“Working with Pep Guardiola is something every young player wants to do and I know he can help me to develop into the best player I can be. City also have a lot of experience of working with Brazilian footballers and joining the likes of Ederson and Savinho in the squad will be a big help to me.”

But while Reis is an exciting prospect, there are some Brazilians who have come to the Premier League and failed to make their mark. Most recently, winger Antony has left Manchester United fans with their heads in their hands - although that nightmare could soon be over.

We asked ChatGPT who the worst Brazilians to play in the league were, and this is who they came up with:

André Santos (Arsenal)

André Santos arrived at Arsenal in 2011 from Fenerbahce with high expectations. His attacking prowess was supposed to bring dynamism to Arsenal's left flank. However, his defensive frailties quickly became apparent. Santos often looked out of his depth, particularly in high-stakes matches. His positioning was poor, and he was frequently caught out by opposing wingers. Perhaps his most infamous moment came when he swapped shirts with former Arsenal captain Robin van Persie at halftime during a loss to Manchester United, which enraged fans. His tenure at Arsenal was short-lived, and he left little positive impact.

Afonso Alves (Middlesbrough)

Afonso Alves was signed by Middlesbrough for a club-record fee in 2008 after a prolific stint in the Dutch Eredivisie, where he scored goals for fun. Expectations were sky-high, but Alves struggled to adapt to the physicality and pace of the Premier League. He managed just 10 goals in 42 league appearances, a poor return for a player signed to be Middlesbrough’s savior in front of goal. His inconsistency and inability to deliver in crucial moments contributed to Middlesbrough's relegation in 2009.

Jo (Manchester City, Everton)

Jo arrived at Manchester City in 2008 for a hefty £19m, a significant sum at the time. The striker had enjoyed success in Russia with CSKA Moscow, but his time in England was marked by a lack of goals and confidence. Jo scored just 1 goal in 21 league appearances for Manchester City before being loaned to Everton, where he fared slightly better but still failed to live up to expectations. His lack of composure in front of goal and failure to adapt to the Premier League's demands saw him return to Brazil, leaving behind a legacy of disappointment.

Kléberson (Manchester United)

Manchester United fans are still trying to forget about Kléberson’s dismal stint at Old Trafford. | Getty

Kléberson was part of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning squad and arrived at Manchester United in 2003 amid much fanfare. However, his time at Old Trafford was forgettable. Injuries plagued his stay, and when fit, he struggled to adapt to the pace and physicality of English football. Over two seasons, Kléberson made only 20 appearances and scored just two goals. He was soon sold to Besiktas, marking one of Sir Alex Ferguson's rare transfer misfires.

Rodrigo Possebon (Manchester United)

Rodrigo Possebon was a highly touted youngster when he joined Manchester United in 2008. Unfortunately, his career never took off. A serious injury early in his tenure stunted his development, and he never recovered the form that had earned him a move to one of the world's biggest clubs. Possebon made just three Premier League appearances and failed to make any significant impact before leaving the club.

Felipe Caicedo (Manchester City)

Although technically Ecuadorian, Felipe Caicedo holds Brazilian heritage and was another disappointment for Manchester City. He arrived with a solid reputation but struggled to find form, scoring just four goals in 27 appearances. His lack of consistency and inability to lead the line effectively made him a forgettable figure in City’s history.