Wales will look to reach their first World Cup since 1958 when they take on Ukraine at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

Ukraine booked their place in the final of the play-offs with a straightforward 3-1 victory over Scotland at Hampden Park. The inspired performance was clearly fuelled by the challenges their nation is enduring at present.

Back in March, Wales beat Austria 2-1, meaning they are just one victory away from reaching the pinnacle of the sport’s competitions.

Wales have reached the European Championships on successive occasions now, and Gareth Bale will hope he can finally guide his beloved national side to Qatar.

Head coach Rob Page left talismans Bale and Aaron Ramsey out of the squad for their defeat against Austria in midweek - the two should now be fresh for the big occasion.

England, Iran, and the USA will await the winners in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup which commences in November of this year.

Here is everything you need to know about Wales’ clash against Ukraine:

When is Wales versus Ukraine?

The game will kick-off at 5pm (BST) Sunday, June 5.

The Cardiff City Stadium will host the affair, with a capacity crowd of 33,000 set to take in the eagerly anticipated contest.

How to watch the game

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will start coverage on the match at 4pm.

ITV will also show the game on free terrestrial TV as well as the ITV Hub.

Viewers can also watch the game in Welsh, they can tune into S4C, which is also available free of charge.

Wales vs Ukraine betting odds

Given their home advantage, Wales are currently narrow favourites at 13/8.

UKraine are 9/5 to win, while the draw is priced at 21/0.

Wales to win 1-0 is the lowest priced correct score bet at 11/2, while Wales’ star man Gareth Bale is the favourite to score the first goal at 9/2.

Bale scored a stunning hat-trick against Belarus back in 2021, and he’s priced at 80/1 to repeat the feat again.

Head to head record

The international sides have met just three times in their history.

Two of the matches have been draws, while Ukraine won the last meeting between the pair back in 2016 - a 1-0 victory in an international friendly back in 2016.

The March friendly in Kyiv saw Wales test a number of fringe players ahead of Euro 2016.

A first-half strike from Andriy Yarmolenko, now of West Ham United, was enough to see the hosts bag the win.

In the subsequent Euro 2016 tournament that summer, Ukraine lost all three games and failed to score once in a tricky group alongside Germany, Poland and Northern Ireland.

Conversely, a spirted Wales side topped their group despite losing to England.

They went on to thrash Hungary 4-0 in the next round, before beating Belgium in the quarter-finals.