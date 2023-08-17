England are ready to take on Spain in their first ever Women’s World Cup final.

England have already made history by reaching their first ever Women’s World Cup final but they will be fighting to go the whole way and lift the trophy this Sunday.

After seeing off hosts Australia in the semi-finals, only Spain stand in their way to the biggest prize in international football. Spearheaded by Sarina Wiegman, the Lionesses are just one win away from becoming world champions, and it’s been quite the run for them down under.

Advertisement

Advertisement

England headed into the tournament without Leah Williamson, who captained them to their fairytale Euro 2022 success last summer. Golden Boot winner Beth Mead was also absent from the team. Naturally, this raised some concerns but looking back, there needn’t have been any worry at all.

Lucy Staniforth, who travelled with the Lionesses to train as part of their World Cup standby list, spoke about their resilient run in the tournament and how well they’ve adapted to losing such key players.

“They’ve got better and better, and I think as much as I’m sure people would love Leah and Beth to be there, they really have stepped up the players that have taken those positions and I couldn’t be prouder for them,” the Aston Villa star told NationalWorld, before listing off some players who have really risen to the occasion.

“Someone like Jess Carter — she was on the bench for most of the Euros last summer — she’s earned her flowers and shown the world what a fantastic defender she is. She’s played in huge games for Chelsea and she just seems so unbothered by the occasion. She just sort of turns up, does her defending and she’s like, ‘yeah?’

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Just so relaxed about it all and I think that you need those characters when you’re in these high pressure moments. The whole back three and Mary Earps have been players of the tournament, I don’t think you could single one out. Alex Greenwood has always been an unbelievably talented player and she’s gotten better and better with age and we’re seeing the best of her at the moment.”

Staniforth also praised Millie Bright, who has stepped up as captain in the absence of Williamson. Regardless of the result against Spain on Sunday, the Chelsea star will always be able to look back and say she was the first captain to lead England to a Women’s World Cup final. No matter what happens, Bright and her team have made history and will return home to a magnificent reception.

“She’s a great leader, she’s a real people’s person, someone that always thinks of the group first before herself. I think they all deserve this moment, but for someone who had moments where the World Cup seemed touch-and-go because of injury, she’s just absolutely hit the ground running.

“She’s been so reliable and dependable, and the girls obviously really appreciate her as a leader and everything that she brings.”

Staniforth has given her predictions for the highly-anticipated World Cup final between England and Spain on Sunday. You can check it out right here.