West Brom next manager: New favourite in frame amid update on 42-year-old

The Hawthorns | Getty Images

West Brom are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Tony Mowbray

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Brom made the decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray last month after a poor run of form. James Morrison has been placed in caretaker charge until a permanent successor is found. The Baggies have missed out on a place in the play-offs this season.

They are sat in 10th place in the Championship table and are five points off the top six with just one fixture left to play. The Midlands outfit are back in action this weekend with a home clash against relegation threatened Luton Town. They head into the game on the back of their 0-0 draw with Cardiff City last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New name emerges in race for West Brom job

Tottenham Hotspur coach Ryan Mason has emerged as the favourite for the West Brom job. Journalist Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon page on 23rd April that he was on their radar. He has been part of Ange Postecoglou’s backroom staff over the past couple of years at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mason, 33, was forced to retire early in 2018 after picking up a head injury. He rose up through the academy ranks at Spurs before going on to make 70 appearances for their first-team. The ex-England international, who played once for the Three Lions, was also loaned out to Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers, Millwall, FC Lorient and Millwall to get experience.

Hull City snapped him up on a permanent basis back in 2016 following their promotion from the second tier. He then went on to play 20 matches for the East Yorkshire club and scored two goals. The London-born suffered a nasty collision with Gary Cahill during a top flight match with the Tigers at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea and had to hang up his boots after it.

West Brom latest regarding Marti Cifuentes links

West Brom have been linked with Marti Cifuentes as a managerial candidate. He has recently been placed on gardening leave by QPR. However, he will not become their next boss, as per the Express & Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spaniard took over the Hoops back in 2023 and kept them up in his first year. He then guided them away from safety again this term after a tough start. Prior to his switch to England, he had spells in the dugouts in Scandinavia at Aab and Hammarby.

Former QPR player Paul Parker believes his ex-club may have ‘shot themselves in the foot’ by cutting ties with Cifuentes, as per West London Sport: “When a manager has done a good job, people are going to look at them and talk about them. It happens with managers all the time. The key word is ambition. Everyone should have ambition and managers are no different.

“If you’re an agent, you’re going to speak to people on behalf of your client to see what might be out there. That happens all the time. If someone has spoken to another club on his behalf, he’s done nothing wrong. Unless, that is, he’s instigated it himself – and even if that’s the case, it would be nigh-on impossible to prove that’s happened. So I think QPR might have shot themselves in the foot. It’s now really important that they get the right person in.”