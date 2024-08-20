West Ham in "advanced talks" to sign PSG midfielder before transfer deadline day
As previously reported by NationalWorld, West Ham United have been vying for the services of PSG midfielder Carlos Soler. Now, with the end of the transfer window in sight, the Hammers are ramping up their efforts for the Spaniard’s signature.
According to French publication L’Equipe, Julen Lopetegui’s side is in “advanced talks” with the Parisian side, with the French champions hoping to get £17m for their player. It comes after West Ham have spent the summer bolstering their starting XI, with the likes of defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jean-Clair Todibo joining the club, alongside German striker Niclas Fullkrug.
Soler moved to PSG in 2022 for around £15m, but over the past 12 months has often found himself on the bench under manager Luis Enrique, who has also frozen out Manchester United target Manuel Ugarte.
Writing for L’Equipe, Loïc Tanzi said: “Only English teams that can position themselves concretely. Brighton and West Ham have been present for several weeks but it is the Hammers who have returned to the race in recent days.”
Over the past weekend, Soler even travelled over to Spain to watch Valencia play Barcelona.
