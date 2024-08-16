Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United have turned their attentions away from PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte - and may instead sign his former teammate.

The Red Devils have been eyeing up the Uruguayan midfielder, who has found himself on the fringes of the squad just one year after signing for the club - having fallen out of favour with new manager Luis Enrique. But with Man United failing to secure his services, it seems they have started to look elsewhere.

Now, a former PSG player - and the club’s most decorated star of all-time - has entered the fray. Marco Verratti has been offered up to Manchester United by his agent, although they will face competition from rival clubs.

Marco Verratti is being offered up to a number of top sides. | Getty

The ex-PSG midfielder moved to Qatar side Al-Arab SC, but according to HITC’s Graeme Bailey, the Italian is being pitched to top clubs around Europe. It is not known whether Verratti actually wants to leave the Qatari Stars League.

Among other clubs, Verratti has been allegedly offered to Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, alongside a handful of Serie A squads.

During his time at PSG, Verratti won 30 trophies, and can play practically anywhere across the midfield. In years gone by, Verratti was highly-rated among Europe’s top clubs, but at 31 years old and having spent a year in Qatar, it remains to be seen whether this is still the case.