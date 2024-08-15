West Ham linked with another Champions League star as Julen Lopetegui bolsters his team
The Hammers have already signed the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Max Kilman, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and French defender Jean-Clair Todibo, among others, in what has been an exceptionally busy transfer window for the London side. The moves have strengthened West Ham in most positions, with a particular focus on the defence.
Now, Lopetegui has shortlisted a versatlie midfielder who, while on the fringes of his current squad, could be a welcome addition to West Ham’s starting XI.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG’s Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler is West Ham’s top target. The ex-Valencia star can play in either the center of midfield or out on the right.
Speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, Romano said: “What I’m hearing is that Julen Lopetegui is pushing a lot to have Soler. He believes that Soler could be a perfect solution and a perfect player for the Premier League with his skills.
“I think he could probably be the next one [signing].”
