West Ham United are eyeing up another top signing as manager Julen Lopetegui plans his side’s long-term future.

The Hammers have already signed the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Max Kilman, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and French defender Jean-Clair Todibo, among others, in what has been an exceptionally busy transfer window for the London side. The moves have strengthened West Ham in most positions, with a particular focus on the defence.

Now, Lopetegui has shortlisted a versatlie midfielder who, while on the fringes of his current squad, could be a welcome addition to West Ham’s starting XI.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG’s Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler is West Ham’s top target. The ex-Valencia star can play in either the center of midfield or out on the right.

West Ham have shown keen interest in PSG’s Carlos Soler. | Getty Images for Qatar Airways

Speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, Romano said: “What I’m hearing is that Julen Lopetegui is pushing a lot to have Soler. He believes that Soler could be a perfect solution and a perfect player for the Premier League with his skills.

“I think he could probably be the next one [signing].”