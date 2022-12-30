Everything you need to know about the Premier League clash between West Ham and Brentford

The Premier League is set for its final round of fixtures this weekend, with West Ham and Brentford kicking us off this evening as they clash in the English capital. The Irons are without a league win since October and face slipping into the relegation zone if they fail to win, while the Bees are unbeaten since a 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa over two months ago.

Today’s match will bring an end to a rollercoaster year for both clubs, with David Moyes’ side almost eight months on from their heartbreaking defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-finals. While the Hammers have faltered in the second half of 2022, things have gone from strength to strength for Brentford, who have recently secured Thomas Frank on a new contract.

Here is everything you need to know about West Ham vs Brentford...

When is West Ham vs Brentford?

West Ham vs Brentford is scheduled for tonight (Friday December 30) and will kick off at 7:45pm UK time. The clash will take place at the London Stadium - only 15 miles from the home of the visitors. Tickets are expected to be sold out for the all-London clash, with the stadium holding up to 66,000 fans.

Is West Ham vs Brentford on TV?

West Ham vs Brentford has not been selected for live coverage in the UK so won’t be available to watch - though it will be televised in the United States (NBC Universo, NBC Sports and USA Network) and Canada (fuboTV). Alternatively, highlights will be available on Match of the Day on BBC Two on New Year’s Eve at 10pm. Liverpool vs Leicester will instead be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event this evening, as well as a number of Championship matches to be shown on Sky Sports Red Button.

Team news

West Ham

Kurt Zouma is nearing a return after failing to make an appearance for West Ham since before the World Cup due to a knee injury, though tonight’s match may come too soon for him and he could instead be fit to face Leeds United next week. Maxwel Cornet will also miss out with the calf problem that has kept him out of action for almost three months.

Nayef Aguerd has returned to training following illness and is still waiting to make his full Premier League debut since joining the club in the summer, however he remains a doubt for Brentford’s visit to the London Stadium. Gianluca Scamacca is also still recovering from an ankle issue but could make the bench.

Brentford

Thomas Frank will still be without defensive duo Kristoffer Ajer and Aaron Hickey, who haven’t featured for the club since October, though it is likely to only be a matter of weeks before they can return to the fold. Frank Onyeka will face a late fitness test following a hamstring strain, while Shandon Baptiste is sidelined with an adductor issue.

West Ham predicted line-up: Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Brentford predicted line-up: Raya; Jorgensen, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney