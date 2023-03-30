West Ham and Southampton will face a Premier League relegation battle this weekend. How to watch on UK TV

18th place West Ham are set to take on 20th place Southampton in this weekend’s relegation battle. The Hammers have failed to show any consistency in recent fixtures as they have won two, lost two and drawn three. Similarly, the Saints have also won two, lost two and drawn two.

While the Saints have the excuse of a changing manager, West Ham do not have quite such luck with their poor form, however if the situation continues as it has done in recent weeks, it may not be long before David Moyes finds himself out of a job.

There are currently nine teams within four points of each other, with the relegation battle continually changing. We are currently seeing the Saints, Bournemouth and the Hammers in the bottom three positions but West Ham do have a game in hand compared to their fellow strugglers. Southampton, on the other hand, have played one more game than those around and, despite the new managers, it does not seem like much can be salvaged in their remaining ten fixtures.

Here is all you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Southampton...

When is West Ham vs Southampton?

The two sides will meet on Sunday 2 April 2023 and the match is scheduled to kick-off 2pm BST. London Stadium will host the fixture and West Ham’s website is indicating tickets are still available for the relegation battle.

Southampton could be without Che Adams this weekend

How to watch West Ham vs Southampton

Sky Sports will broadcast the fixture on Sunday between the two sides facing relegation. Sky Sports Main Event will be showing coverage of the event with fans able to stream the fixture on the SkyGo app. Coverage will begin at 2pm with fans able to subscribe to Sky Sports channels from £24/month.

Head-to-Head

West Ham and Southampton have met 181 times with West Ham securing victory 80 times and the Saints winning on 52 occasions. In their last five fixtures, West Ham have one once, beating Southampton 3-0 in May 2021, while Southampton have won twice and their most recent fixture, in October 2022, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Team news

The Hammers’ injury have cleared up over the international break with Lukasz Fabianski aiming to return from a set of facial injuries he suffered against Nottingham Forest. The goalkeeper is in training with Michail Antonio (calf) and Vladimir Coufal (heel) also likely to be involved.

As for Southampton, Ruben Selles could well be without Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu. Adams was forced to withdraw from the Scotland squad for their clash against Spain due to a calf injury. The 26-year-old sustained an injury in the Tartan Army’s 3-0 win against Cyprus and it is not yet known whether he will be fit to face the Hammers this weekend. There is also doubt as to whether centre-back Mohammed Salisu will be fit. The Ghanaian was unable to travel with his country for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match due to an unspecified injury.