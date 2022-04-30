How to watch the Premier League clash between West Ham and Arsenal.

West Ham United and Arsenal have both enjoyed eye-catching seasons and that makes Sunday’s London derby fascinating watching for supporters on both sides.

Arsenal make the trip across the capital as they sit in pole position in the race for a Champions League place following last weekend’s win against Manchester United.

The Gunners currently occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot and hold a two-point lead over North London rivals Spurs as they look to secure a long-awaited return to European football’s elite club competition.

West Ham have produced success in Europe already this season after reaching the last four of the Europa League - although they head into Sunday’s meeting with Mikel Arteta’s side on the back of Thursday night’s first leg home defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.

That could force David Moyes into a number of big calls ahead of the game as he takes next week’s second leg in Germany into contention.

NationalWorld takes a look at the latest ahead of what should be an enthralling London derby.

West Ham v Arsenal team news

West Ham have concerns at the heart of their defence with Craig Dawson (suspended), Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop (both injured) all set to miss out against the Gunners.

That could mean Ben Johnson being handed a start with Vladimir Coufal set to return at right-back.

Arsenal are expected to be boosted by Bukayo Saka confirming his availability after he was replaced in last weekend’s win against Manchester United.

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey will miss out once again - although the latter is expected to return to contention over the coming weeks.

What West Ham and Arsenal managers have said

David Moyes: “They have a very good style of play, and it’s different from Eintracht Frankfurt’s.

“Frankfurt also have a distinctive style, maybe a little bit more of a counter-attack style with speed.

“Arsenal are more of a side who build their play.

“They’ve got a really good set pattern but also it’s got flexibility and it’s quite difficult to look at and understand.

“I’ve seen a bit of Arsenal, and they are a good side.”

Mikel Arteta: “They have been doing that all season and they have been really good in both competitions.

“They have a big squad as well, they have many different options to change their players and still maintain their level.

“So I don’t see that. We have played games Wednesday night and Saturday at 12.30pm, we have managed to beat them, so I don’t think about that.”

What TV channel is West Ham v Arsenal on?

Sky Sports will be broadcasting live coverage of the game via their Premier League and Main Event channels.

The coverage kicks off at 3.30pm on both channels following the earlier kick-off between Everton and Chelsea.

SkyGo subscribers can also live stream the game via their mobile phone or tablet devices.

West Ham v Arsenal odds

Bet365 have placed Arsenal as 4/5 favourites to claim a win at the London Stadium.