Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic will host Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers at Celtic Park

The first Old Firm derby of the season will take place this afternoon.

Celtic will host long-time rivals Rangers at Celtic Park today (3 September).

It is the first time the two sides, who have both qualified for this year’s Champions League group stages, have faced each other in the 2022/23 season.

Celtic are coming into the match on the back of a 9-0 win over Dundee United last week.

Rangers beat Ross County 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership a week ago.

If you are wanting to tune in, here’s all you need to know:

What channel is Celtic vs Rangers on?

The Old Firm Derby will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK.

It will be available on Sky Sports Main Event as well as Sky Sports Football - as well as the respective HD channels.

What time does coverage start?

Coverage of the Old Firm Derby will begin at 11.30am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

When is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 12.30pm.

Celtic fans with their smoke bombs. (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

Can you watch the match on live-stream?

If you don’t have a Sky Sports subscription, the match will be available to watch on NOW TV.

You can purchase a one day sports pass for £9.99.

What were the results in the Old Firm derby last season?

After winning his first two battles with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers, Postecoglou’s Celtic suffered defeat against the Dutchman’s side in the Scottish Cup semi-finals and the final meeting in the league last season ended in a Parkhead draw.

What is the latest team news?

Celtic newcomer Oliver Abildgaard will not be involved when Rangers visit Parkhead.

The on-loan Rubin Kazan midfielder trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday and will be given more time to settle in.

Ange Postecoglou has numerous options after making nine changes for the midweek win over Ross County.

Alfredo Morelos returns to the Rangers squad for the trip to Celtic Park.

The Colombia striker was suspended for the last two matches after a red card at Hibernian and was left out of the squad to face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League play-offs due to fitness levels and attitude but has made up with boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Tom Lawrence drops out with a reported knee problem while Ben Davies, John Souttar and Kemar Roofe remain out with unspecified injuries. Filip Helander is still absent with a foot problem and midfielder Ianis Hagi has been sidelined since January after suffering cruciate ligament damage.

What has Postecoglou said?

The Celtic boss said: “I know it’s fascinating for other people but I have never really been into manager versus manager – we don’t play the games.

“You assess each team as a separate entity and what you find is they always evolve. They have brought in some new players and lost some players. Their basic structure is fairly similar but with new additions it changes slightly because of the qualities the players they have brought in have got.

“We treat every opponent in the same manner in that we analyse them and respect them but ultimately it’s about what we bring to the table and how we can play our football and assert our dominance.

“They are a good side, they were a good side last year and have started the season strongly. From our perspective it’s about performing at the levels we know we can and try and exceed them. When we have done that, irrespective of the opposition, we have been hard to stop, and that will be our challenge again.”

How has the Rangers boss responded?

The former Rangers, Arsenal and Netherlands player Giovanni van Bronckhorst is “very excited” about taking on Celtic.