Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will travel to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard’s Everton

The first Merseyside derby of the season will take place this afternoon.

Everton are looking for their first win in the league, while Liverpool are coming into the fixture on the back of a mid-week 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

Fábio Carvalho’s injury time strike completed the comeback for Jurgen Klopp’s side, after Alexander Isak opened to his Premier League account on his debut for the north east side.

Everton are one of three sides in the Premier League who have yet to win a game this season.

Here is all you need to know:

What channel is Merseyside derby on?

BT Sport have coverage of the match at Goodison Park today (3 September).

The Merseyside derby will be shown on BT Sport 1.

What time does coverage start?

BT Sport 1’s coverage of the Everton vs Liverpool game at Goodison Park will begin at 11.30am.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 12.30pm today (3 September) - an hour after TV coverage begins.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Fans of Everton enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on September 03, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Can you watch the match on live stream?

If you are unable to watch the Merseyside derby on your TV this afternoon, there is another option.

BT Sport subscribers are able to watch live sports on the BT Sports App.

It is available for download from the App Store and Google Play.

What is the team news for the Merseyside derby?

Everton have new signings Neal Maupay, Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner available for the Merseyside derby with Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Former Brighton striker Maupay was unable to be registered in time for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Leeds due to Premier League requirements, while midfielders Gana Gueye and Garner both signed on deadline day.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) are back in training, but remain out for now alongside Mason Holgate (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (fractured fibula) and Andros Townsend (knee).

Liverpool will be without midfielder Jordan Henderson due to a hamstring injury picked up against Newcastle in midweek.

New signing Arthur Melo will not be involved as he is still waiting for international clearance but forward Diogo Jota could make his return after a lengthy hamstring injury.

Striker Darwin Nunez returns from his three-match ban but Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay all continue to miss out.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Tarkowski, Keane, Coleman, Coady, Onana, Iwobi, Mykolenko, Patterson, McNeil, Gray, Gordon, Maupay, Begovic, Vinagre, Davies, Gana Gueye, Garner, Mills, Welch, Allan, Rondon.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Van den Berg, Fabinho, Jones, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho, Clark, Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Davies, Nunez, Jota.

What has Lampard said about the derby?

Lampard lost his previous Merseyside derby in charge of Everton, 2-0 at Anfield in April.

He was criticised for showing a lack of ambition that night as Everton managed just one shot on target.

Lampard said: “I was fortunate enough to take part in a lot of London derbies, but when you’re talking about a city like Liverpool and what it means to both clubs…The city is so 50/50 and it ramps up the intensity of the game and what it means to the fans.

“It’s my first at Goodison Park and we have to match the passion they will turn up with.

“We know Liverpool very well. They are a class act on the pitch, there will be some similarities with how Leeds set up in their intensity and we have to face that.

“We should have more points but the feeling is we are getting better and better.”

Which teams have yet to win in the Premier League?

Everton are not the only team who have failed to register a win so far in the 2022/23 season.