League leaders Arsenal will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United

Arsenal will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League when travel to play Manchester United this afternoon.

The Gooners have won all five of their matches so far in the 2022/23 season and expectations will be high for the trip to Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag’s resurgent Manchester United are looking for their fourth win on the bounce, following back-to-back defeats to start the season.

If you are looking to watch the match at home, here’s all you need to know:

What channel is Manchester United vs Arsenal on?

The fixture will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK.

It is part of the company’s Super Sunday offering today (4 September).

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League as well as the respective HD channels.

What time does coverage begin?

Manchester United vs Arsenal will follow Brighton’s match hosting Leicester City at the Amex Stadium,

The first game will be on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm until 4pm.

Coverage of the Manchester United vs Arsenal game will begin at 4pm on Sky Sports.

What time is kick-off?

The game at Old Trafford is due to kick-off at 4.30pm today (4 September).

It will finish after 6pm.

Can you live stream the game?

If you don’t have a Sky Sports subscription, NOW TV will also be showing the match.

A day sports pass for NOW TV costs £9.99 and gives you access for 24 hours.

Meaning you will also be able to enjoy Brighton vs Leicester and the Dutch GP.

What is the team news ahead of the game?

Anthony Martial remains injured but big-money signing Antony could make his Manchester United debut against Arsenal on Sunday.

Martial missed the previous two matches with an Achilles issue and boss Erik ten Hag confirmed he will absent again this weekend.

Midfielder Casemiro is pushing for his first United start and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka could be in the squad after joining on loan from Newcastle. Ten Hag is unsure whether full-backs Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be fit, but Facundo Pellistri, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams remain injured.

Mikel Arteta will make a late call on the availability of captain Martin Odegaard and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

The pair will be assessed on Saturday, but the Gunners manager was hopeful they will be fit enough to be included in the matchday squad.

Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is unlikely to play with a knee problem that has already kept him sidelined for Arsenal’s last two matches.

Provisional Arsenal squad: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Lokonga, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Alencar, Turner Smith

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Dubravka, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, McTominay, Casemiro, Fred, Van de Beek, Eriksen, Fernandes, Garnacho, Antony, Elanga, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo.

What has Arteta said pre-match?

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are being rewarded for sticking with their principles.

“For me, (managing a big club) is about being consistent,” the Arsenal manager said.

“So when you try to bring an idea, you have a vision and you share that vision with the football club, then you take that direction and you go for it.

“And if you’re not going to go for it, then do it with someone else, but try to do something you’ve committed to with everybody.

“Because when it starts to move in other directions, I think that brings all the time a lot of chaos, a lot of uncertainties and lack of clarity, and when that happens, normally everybody disperses and everything breaks away.

“We stick together, we believed in what we did and, hopefully, we can achieve (our goals).”

What has Ten Hag said?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is enjoying the new challenge of coaching in the Premier League and has been studying Arsenal in detail ahead of Sunday’s eagerly-anticipated encounter.

“It’s great and a real pleasure to face this (challenges),” the Dutchman said.

“Every game is a challenge and that’s what I want, but it’s not about me. It’s about improving the team and working on progressing.

Asked if he watches every Premier League game on TV, Ten Hag said: “Yes, I watch them and my focus is especially on the upcoming opponents, so this week I watched a lot of Arsenal.

“There are a lot of different types of play in this league and that’s nice to see.