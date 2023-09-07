Watch more videos on Shots!

It has been a less than ideal start for Northern Ireland in Euro 2024 qualifying with Michael O’Neill’s side losing three of their opening four games as they sit second from bottom in Group H.

O’Neill returned to manage the Green and White army for a second spell in December 2022 following the sacking of Ian Baraclough. He guided Northern Ireland to a 2-0 win in San Marino in the opening game of Euro qualifying but three-straight defeats have now left the nation battling against the odds to reach the Euros next summer.

They lost 1-0 to Finland at Windsor Park before suffering a controversial 1-0 loss in Denmark. West Ham teenager Callum Marshall thought he’d rescued a point in the June clash with an instinctive finish in front of the travelling supporters only to have the goal chalked off following a five-minute review by VAR.

Three days later, O’Neill’s side suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Kazakhstan as some poor defending allowed Abat Aimbetov to snatch an 88th-minute winner for the visitors and further dent Northern Ireland’s qualification hopes.

Up next for Northern Ireland is a trip to Slovenia followed by a visit to Kazakhstan on Sunday. O’Neill’s side need to start picking up points if they want to have any chance of sealing a place at Euro 2024 and here’s how to keep up with the action against Slovenia.

What TV channel is Slovenia v Northern Ireland on?

Viaplay Sports, formerly known as Premier Sports, has the broadcast rights to Northern Ireland’s Euro qualifiers. The game will be live on Viaplay Sports, with kick off at 7.45pm on Thursday, September 7.

Is there a live stream of Slovenia v Northern Ireland?

Viaplay is a streaming service and their content, including live sport, can be streamed on a number of devices including the majority of smart TVs, phones, tablets, computers and streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV sticks. It is not available on game consoles. You can sign up directly to Viaplay Sports to access their service.

Slovenia v Northern Ireland odds

The hosts, who have seven points from their four group games, are 4/5 favourites while a draw is 23/10 and a Northern Ireland win priced at 7/2.

Team news

Speaking earlier this week, O’Neill provided an update on his side’s fitness: “We have an injury concern over Daniel (Ballard), however everyone else came through the weekend unscathed. The mood in the camp is good and the players are looking forward to the games against Slovenia and Kazakhstan.”

He added: “Naturally, I am disappointed we are without Shayne (Lavery) and Dale (Taylor) due to injury. Both of them have been playing really well this season, however I believe the strikers we have in the squad are more than capable of getting us goals.

“Josh (Magennis) and Dion (Charles) both scored for their respective clubs at the weekend, while Conor (Washington) has been in good form for his new club.

“The three players we have brought in will provide us with more options in defence and midfield. Jordan (Jones) has recovered from an injury which kept him out of Wigan’s squad at the start of the season, while Eoin is back in the Bolton defence after missing some games through injury. And Brodie is settling in well at Motherwell.”

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Aarhus, on loan from Burnley), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Cheltenham Town).

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Manchester United), Craig Cathcart (KV Kortrijk), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers).

Midfielders: George Saville (Millwall), Gavin Whyte (Portsmouth), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Southampton), Conor McMenamin (St Mirren), Isaac Price (Standard Liege), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).