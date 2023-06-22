Teams in the English Football League will find out their fixtures for the 2023/2024 domestic season on Thursday (22 June)

Fixture announcements are always one of the most-anticipated days in the football calendar for supporters, as they begin to have a better understanding of the season ahead. Just one week after Premier League teams found out their 2023/2024 run-in, it's now time for those in the EFL to learn their fate.

Key dates Championship, League One and League Two fans will be looking out for are their favourite club's opponents in the opening few games, who await them on Boxing Day and New Year's Day, as well as what tests to expect at the end of the domestic campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the Sky Bet Championship, Premier League relegated trio Leicester, Leeds United and Southampton will have eight more games than what they are used to, but will be hoping for a comfortable run of fixtures so that they can get used to the physicality, speed and demands of the English second division. While those promoted from the league below, Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, will also be crossing their fingers for an easy homecoming.

League One fixtures will also be released at the same time and it sees the arrival of recently relegated Reading, Wigan Athletic, and Blackpool, as well as the promoted Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Northampton Town and Carlisle United. While League Two sees the groundbreaking return of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Wrexham AFC, who finished on 111 points in the National League last time out, as well as play-off winners Notts County, while Milton Keynes Dons, Morecambe, Accrington Stanley and Forest Green Rovers were also relegated to the division.

Here is everything you need to know about the exact time EFL fixtures for the 2023/2024 season will be released and when the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two seasons get underway.

What time are EFL fixtures released?

EFL fixtures will be released at 9am on Thursday, 22 June - Credit: Getty

Fixtures for the English Football League, which includes clubs in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two will find out their fixture list for the 2023/2024 season on Thursday, 22 June, 2023. They will be released at exactly 9am in the morning.

When does the EFL 2023/2024 season start - key dates

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year's domestic season will get underway for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two sides on 5 August, which means supporters will not have to wait much longer for the return of the EFL. Other key dates also include:

Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final: 26 May, 2024

League Two Play-Off Final: 19 May, 2024

League One Play-Off Final: 18 May, 2024

How to watch the EFL 2023/2024 fixtures

As a number of EFL fixtures will be shown on Sky Sports, the season's full TV schedule will be released shortly after the 2023/24 fixtures have been confirmed. Sky Sport channels can be added to packages from £15/month with full Sky packages starting at £36/month. Fans can watch content by streaming the action as well through the SkyGo app and Sky Sport website.

Certain teams also offer their own in-house streaming of their domestic games, but this varies. For more information about your club, visit its respective website.