The majority of top-flight sides will enter in the second round

The first round of the Carabao Cup is playing out this week, with all 72 EFL clubs involved from the word go. 29 matches were played on Tuesday (8 August) night, while another six games are scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Wrexham hosted former finalists Wigan on their return to the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2007-08 following their promotion to League Two, besting the Latics 4-2 on penalties.

Notts County, who came up from the National League along with Wrexham, were handed a home tie against Lincoln, but were knocked out after goals from Sean Roughan and Lasse Sorensen.

Leicester, Leeds and Southampton are forced to play in the first round following their relegation from the Premier League, with Leeds hosting Shrewsbury at Elland Road tonight.

The majority of top-flight sides will enter in the second round with those involved in European competitions going straight through to the third round. That means the eyes of football fans will be on the second round draw of the cup, with smaller sides potentially paired up against intimidating Premier League opponents.

So how can you watch the draw? Here is everything you need to know.

How can I watch the Carabao Cup second round draw?

The Carabao Cup second round draw will be shown live on Sky Sports, following Burton Albion's match against Leicester City.

With that game set to kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 9 August, it should finish around 9.45pm - depending on how much stoppage time is added, and whether the match goes to a penalty shootout.

The 12 top-flight teams who are not participating in Europe this season will be included in the draw, which will be hosted by Mark Chapman.

In the preliminary rounds - until round three - of the Carabao Cup, the draw will be divided into northern and southern divisions.

When are the second round fixtures?