Everything you need to know about Manchester City’s key Premier League clash with Newcastle United as the title race continues.

Manchester City will be desperate to turn attention back to the Premier League title race after the events of midweek.

Pep Guardiola’s men missed out on the Champions League final following a late collapse, conceding two goals against Real Madrid within the final minutes of the game.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City led by two goals and managed to prevent Los Blancos from having a single shot on target until the 88th minute, but they still found a way to bow out of the Champions League.

They must now focus on the Premier League and finishing the job in the title race, leading by one point with four games remaining.

This weekend, they will take on a Newcastle United side who have improved significantly over recent weeks to all-but wrap up top-flight safety.

City must avoid slipping up to remain in pole position, and they go into this one knowing that Liverpool face a difficult test against an in-form Tottenham side.

Ahead of City’s clash with the Magpies, we have rounded up all you need to know about the fixture.

When is Man City vs Newcastle United?

City vs Newcastle will take place on Sunday, 8 May at the Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4.30pm.

Is Man City v Newcastle on TV?

Yes, it is.

This game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Coverage on both channels will kick off at 4pm, concluding at 7.30pm.

Man City v Newcastle highlights

Sky Sports will post highlights clips of the game on their social media while the action is ongoing.

Extended highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2 on BBC1 at 10.30pm on Sunday night.

The clubs will also post the highlights on their YouTube channels at some point on Monday.

Man City v Newcastle team news

Kyle Walker is a doubt with an ankle injury, while John Stones has a muscular problem.

Guardiola may need to change things up given the fixture pile up, but that’s something he and his staff will be assessing in the lead up to this game.

Ryan Fraser, Isaac Hayden, Jamal Lewis and Fabian Schar are all absent for Newcastle.

Schar picked up an injury last time out, while Callum Wilson is not expected to return just yet.

Kieran Trippier could make his return in some form, however, having returned to training.

Man City v Newcastle odds

As you would expect, City are the clear favourites here, priced at 1/7 by Bet365.

A draw is at a long 6/1, while a Newcastle win is priced as highly as 18/1.

Man City v Newcastle recent meetings

City have dominated this tie in recent years, winning the last five meetings, with 10 wins from the last 13 games.

Newcastle have won just one of those games, drawing the other.

In fact, the Magpies have only managed two wins against City since 205, but their historic figures stack up a lot better.

Across history, Newcastle have 72 wins compared to City’s 73, making this one a close tie overall.