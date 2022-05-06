All the details you need to tune into Liverpool vs Tottenham as the two Premier League heavyweights go head-to-head at Anfield.

Liverpool are preparing for one of the biggests tests they will face in their title bid between now and the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men remain one point behind leaders Manchester City and have just four games to turn things around.

The Reds booked a Champions League final spot during the week, but they will be desperate to take the title race all the way.

Klopp’s men will likely have to win all of their remaining games, and in form Tottenham will provide a stern challenge.

Spurs have business of their own to take care of, currently just two points behind Arsenal in fourth and battling for Champions League football.

Like their opponents this weekend, Antonio Conte’s men will likely have to win all of their remaining games to secure their desired objective.

And that makes this weekend’s clash between two of the big six all the more fascinating.

Ahead of the clash, we have rounded up all the details you need to tune in.

When is Liverpool vs Tottenham

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur will take place at Anfield on Saturday, May 7.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm.

Is it on TV?

It is indeed.

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Coverage will kick off at 7pm and conclude at 10.15pm.

Highlights details

BT Sport will post clips of the match on their social channels during the game.

For more extended highlights, tune into Match of the Day on BBC 1 at 10.20pm on Saturday night.

You can also catch highlights on the clubs’ respective YouTube channels from Sunday morning.

Team news

Liverpool are in good shape ahead of this one, coming through their Champions League semi-final win over Villarreal without any fresh injury blows.

Klopp and his staff will have to check for player fatigue given the fixture build-up, but they only have one injury as things stand.

Roberto Firmino is the only known absence currently, as he continues to battle his injury, but he is back in training.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have no fresh injury concerns, but they do have a number of ongoing issues.

Matt Doherty Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga are all out, while Oliver Skipp has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Latest odds

Liverpool are the favourites for this one, priced at 2/5 by Bet365.

The draw is priced at 4/1, while Tottenham are a long 6/1 despite their positive recent form.

Previous meetings

Liverpool have totally dominated this fixture in recent years.

Klopp’s men have beaten Tottenham in seven of the last eight meetings.

Though, it must be noted that the two sides did draw 2-2 when they met earlier this season.

The same result here wouldn’t benefit either team.

Spurs will be looking for their first win against Liverpool since 2017 when they pulled off a 4-1 home win.

Concerningly for Spurs, that sole win was their only against Liverpool across the last 20 meetings between the two sides.