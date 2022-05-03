Jurgen Klopp’s side head to Spain looking to keep alive their hopes of securing an historic quadruple.

Liverpool moved within touching distance of a third Champions League Final appearance in five seasons with a 2-0 semi-final first leg win against Villarreal last week.

Jurgen Klopp’s men overcame a challenging Premier League visit to Newcastle on Saturday but will now fully focus on Tuesday night’s return leg at El Madrigal.

A vociferous atmosphere will meet the Reds as the La Liga side look to reach their first ever Champions League final - but Liverpool will be confident they can finish the job and keep alive their hopes of a historic quadruple.

Villarreal v Liverpool team news

Former Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno will miss a reunion with his old club - but there was some good news for manager Unai Emery after he revealed he expects key striker Gerard Moreno to be available.

Raul Albiol and Francis Coquelin are back in contention but in-form winger Arnaut Danjuma is rated as doubtful after missing training on Monday.

Liverpool have no new injury concerns ahead of the game with Roberto Firmino still absent with a foot injury he suffered last month.

Divock Origi is back in training after missing the weekend win at Newcastle through illness.

What the Villarreal and Liverpool managers have said ahead of the game

Villarreal manager Unai Emery: “We have to do a brutal defensive performance and from that base be able to find something we could not find there (at Anfield), which is our play.

“Over 90 minutes, in their ground, they were favourites, they were better than us, no complaints.

“It is hard to turn around a 2-0. It benefits us that there is no away goals, so it’s a bit more natural to play for a win. We have to find ways of scoring.

“The ‘home’ factor was very important there and we would like to have a little difference in our favour here.”

Villarreal manager Unai Emery. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: “Knowing that they will go with all they have, it’s absolutely clear.

“And it was clear after the game directly with all the things Unai said after the game, the way they set up for the game in La Liga – eight players, I think, they changed in the beginning and the two who started again went off after 45.

“So, it will be a tough one, but it’s fine, really completely fine, because a Champions League semi-final should be tough and that’s absolutely OK. We never expected it to be easy.”

What TV channel is Villarreal v Liverpool on?

The full game is broadcast live via BT Sport’s coverage of the Champions League.

Their coverage gets underway at 7pm on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate and there is a live stream available via the BT Sport app.

Villarreal v Liverpool latest odds

Liverpool head into the second leg rated as 7/10 favourites to win the game and secure their place in the final.