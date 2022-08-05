Here is all the TV and live stream details ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture between West Ham and Man City.

Manchester City are set to kick off the new campaign as reigning Premier League champions with a clash against West Ham.

City will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing defeat to Liverpool in the Community Shield last weekend, while Erling Haaland will be looking to get off the mark early on.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pep Guardiola’s side will be very confident with the Norway international up top, as well as Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez among their ranks.

Meanwhile, West Ham have brought in exciting signings in Gianluca Scamacca, Nayef Aguerd and Flynn Downes, as well as making Alphonse Areola’s stay in London permanent.

The match in the English capital will be the last of the weekend.

Ahead of the Premier League tie, we have all the TV and live stream information...

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Man City is scheduled to take place on Sunday 7th August.

The match is due to kick off at 4:30pm.

London Stadium will play host to the clash and has sold out its 60,000 capacity.

What channel is West Ham v Man City on?

West Ham v Man City will be shown on Sky Sports this weekend.

Live coverage will follow after Man United v Brighton on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 4pm.

Viewers will need a Sky Sports subscription to watch the match on TV - visit the website to learn more about their different memberships.

West Ham v Man City live stream

Sky customers can stream the match online via SkyGo which can be accessed on a web browser or through the app, which is available to download through most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can purchase a NowTV pass which will allow them to stream the action.

NowTV offers a variety of membership options including one day passes.

West Ham v Man City odds

Manchester City are expected to pick up where they left off this season and are clear favourites to win their opening match at 1/3 compared to West Ham’s 15/2.

Scamacca is priced at 4/1 to score on his competitive debut, while the bookies expect Haaland to bounce back from his shock miss last week with his first goal for the club (4/5).

Previous meetings

West Ham and Man City faced off in the penultimate match of last season in a dramatic 2-2 draw.

City looked like they could miss out on the title as Jarrod Bowen’s brace left them 2-0 down at half-time, however they were quick to respond and claimed a point at the London Stadium.

The Irons have failed to beat City inside 90 minutes since September 2016 - with one victory coming in a penalty shootout in last season’s League Cup fourth round.

Premier League season 2022/23 opening weekend fixtures

The Premier League season opens on Friday night with Crystal Palace vs Arsenal.

There is a full card of fixtures across the opening weekend and here is the schedule:

Friday

• Crystal Palace v Arsenal (8pm)

Saturday

• Fulham v Liverpool (12:30pm)

• Bournemouth v Aston Villa (3pm)

• Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (3pm)

• Tottenham v Southampton (3pm)

• Leeds United v Wolves (3pm)

• Everton v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Sunday

• Leicester v Brentford (2pm)

• Manchester United v Brighton (2pm)