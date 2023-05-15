Manchester City are just a few games away from another title winning season after Arsenal’s second-half falter this 2022/23 Premier League season

It had looked as if Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal was on course for their first League title since 2004 but after faltering in the second half of the season, suffering two recent losses, Manchester City have taken over and now sit top in the Premier League.

Not only are the league leaders ahead of the Gunners but they also have one game in hand over the North London side making their chance of success even more possible. If City were to be successful, this would be their third consecutive Premier League title and fifth in six seasons.

They recently secured another three points on Sunday when they beat Everton at Goodison Park 3-0 while title rivals Arsenal suffered a 3-0 loss to Brighton.

Here is all you need to know about when Manchester City could lift the coveted Premier League trophy once again...

When can Man City win the title?

Manchester City’s next match is at home to Chelsea on Sunday, May 21 but they could be crowned champions before even taking to the pitch at the Etihad. That is because Arsenal are in action on Saturday (May 20) away to Nottingham Forest and must win that game to have any remaining chance.

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring Man City’s second goal against Everton

If Mikel Arteta’s side lose at the City Ground then the gap will remain at four points and they would have just one game left to play, making it a mathematical impossibility they overtake City. A draw would cut the gap to three points but the Citizens have a better goal difference by 20 meaning although it wouldn’t be officially over it would be as good as.

The results for the Gunners count for very little as far as Pep Guardiola and his players are concerned, for them the task at hand is very simple. City are just one win away from lifting the title again and they will be champions if they beat Chelsea this weekend.

Even if the Blues do pull off an upset at the Etihad, City still have two other matches in which they can secure the title and only defeat in all three would give Arsenal any real hope of closing the gap. Again, City’s vastly-better goal difference takes results involving draws out of the equation.

Man City and Arsenals’ remaining Premier League fixtures

Manchester City have a far more hectic couple of weeks ahead than Arsenal as they play three league matches to the Gunners two as well as their UEFA Champions League semi final second leg with Real Madrid, the FA cup final against city rivals Manchester United and the potential of the Champions League final.

Here are Man City’s remaining fixtures:

Man City vs Real Madrid (Champions League semi final) - Wednesday, May 17

Man City vs Chelsea (Premier League) - Sunday 21 May

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City (Premier League) - Wednesday 24 May

Brentford vs Man City (Premier League) - Sunday 28 May

Man City vs Man Utd (FA Cup final) - Saturday 3 June

If they are successful against Real Madrid, they will play in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday 10 June at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Here are Arsenal’s remaining fixtures: