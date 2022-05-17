It has been two and a half months since Roman Abramovich put Chelsea FC up for sale after he was sanctioned by the UK governmnent due to his links with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

A number of worldwide consortiums had made million pound bids in an attempt to take over the European champions, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams and Sir Jim Ratcliffe all thought to be involved.

However, it was reported earlier this month that it was Todd Boehly who had won the race to buy Chelsea and the takeover was expected to go through before the deadline at the end of the month.

While Chelsea looked finally set to get a new owner and end their almost 20 year relationship with Abramovich, there has been plenty of obstacles and it has been reported that they have reached yet another stumbling block this week.

Takeover ‘under threat’

Todd Boehly’s £4.25 billion takeover of Chelsea has been thrown into doubt after ministers have failed to receive assurance of where the sale proceeds will go, according to Sky News.

Abramovich is requesting the £1.6 billion debt is repaid before being frozen and then transferred to the new foundation set up which will see all of the procees go to help victims of the war in Ukraine - however, the government is thought to be wary of whether the Russian will ‘divert’ the sale funds.

“There’s quite serious concern in government that the deal may fall apart and that Roman Abramovich is ultimately willing to let Chelsea go under,” a government source said.

“There’s alarm in government about the gap between what Abramovich has said he will do publicly and what he’s willing to commit to legally as part of the sale process.

“There are pressing deadlines this week, and if there isn’t a breakthrough, we’re quite concerned that the sale of Chelsea could be timed out by certain sporting deadlines.”

When could the takeover happen?

Despite the reported concerns earlier this week, Evening Standard has reported that Boehly is still on course to buy Chelsea before the deadline.