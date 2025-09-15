The Champions League is back on our TV screens this week - and we’ve got six Premier League clubs battling for the trophy.

Half a dozen English clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur - are all taking part in the prestigious European competition this season, having all qualified in various ways last year.

Under the new format, the top non-English teams face a difficult run through the league phase, which every club playing eight games (four home, four away). The top eight will advance to the knock-out stage, with ninth to 24th taking part in play-offs for the remaining eight spots.

The Premier League teams have already struck some fear into their opponents, before a ball has even been kicked.

Speaking ahead of the group stage, Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde said: “Arsenal are totally focused on this match. They are one of the favourites to win the Champions League thanks to their technical and tactical ability, and the winning spirit that Arteta has instilled in them.

“It’s the start of the Champions League and we’re playing against a high-level opponent, the kind that Bilbao likes, but we have to be very careful and take advantage of opportunities. Arsenal won’t be forgiving.”

This week marks the first gameweek of the tournament, and here’s how you can watch each of the Premier League teams in action.

Athletic Club v Arsenal

Tuesday, September 16, 5.45pm kick-off

TNT Sports 1

Tottenham Hotspur v Villareal

Tuesday, September 16, 8pm kick-off

Not on TV in the UK

Wednesday, September 17, 8pm kick-off

TNT Sports 1

Wednesday, September 17, 8pm kick-off

TNT Sports 2

Thursday, September 18, 8pm kick-off

TNT Sports 1

Thursday, September 18, 8pm kick-off

TNT Sports 2