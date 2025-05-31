The most prestigious tournament in European football will conclude with an epic clash for the trophy this evening.

At the Allianz Arena in Germany, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan will battle it out to win the Champions League.

Both teams have taken down European giants to reach the final, with PSG dispatching three Premier League teams - Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal - while Inter Milan had to beat the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona on their road to Munich.

The respective teams are desperate to end their Champions League trophy droughts; PSG has never won the tournament, despite reaching the final in 2020. Inter Milan last won the Champions League in 2010, and were beaten in the 2023 final by Manchester City.

While no Premier League team has made it to the final this season, many fans will be keen to tune in and watch the game unfold. If you have a subscription to TNT Sports, their TV coverage will begin tonight (May 31) at 6pm.

Thankfully for Brits, there is also the option to watch tonight’s match for free. As was the case last year, UEFA has struck a deal with Discovery Plus for all three European cup finals to be streamed there, with viewers able to tune in without paying a penny.

When creating your account, there is an option you can select to watch tonight’s game without accepting an actual subscription. Read on below for instructions on how to do it.

How to make a Discovery Plus account

Rather than doing it through the app, the easiest way to set up a Discovery Plus account is via the website - which can be accessed on PC or mobile. First, go to Discoveryplus.com and choose “Sign Up”.

Then, you will need to give Discovery Plus your name, email address and set up a password before selecting “Continue”. Your account will then be signed in on whatever device you created your account on.

Using the email address and password you created, you can then log in to your account on any device you prefer.

Which devices have Discovery Plus?

Most modern devices have access to Discovery Plus, which can be downloaded through their respective app stores or libraries. The majority of Android and Apple phones can download it on the app store, and you can log in through your PC with Google Chrome, Safari or Firefox.

As for TV devices, Discovery Plus is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, EE TV, Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Now TV, Roku, Samsung TV and Sky TV.

You can also download the app on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.