Manchester United will host Arsenal at Old Trafford

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match officials for Arsenal’s trip to Old Trafford have been confirmed.

The Premier League leaders will travel to Manchester United’s home ground looking to maintain their winning start to the season.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal have won all five games so far in the 2022/23 season.

However, Manchester United are also on a run of three straight victories following defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford to start the campaign.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has been on the mind of fans across the country this weekend due to a number of controversial decisions on Saturday and Sunday.

Here are the officials who will be in charge of the game at Old Trafford.

Who is the VAR for Manchester United vs Arsenal?

Lee Mason will be the VAR official at Stockley Park for the game at Old Trafford.

He will be assisted by Neil Davies.

Who is the referee?

Paul Tierney will be the match official for Manchester United vs Arsenal.

The game at Old Trafford will be his fifth game of the season.

He has already officiated one Man United game this campaign.

Tierney has shown two red cards so far this season.

He is listed as a Wigan Athletic fan.

An aerial view of Old Trafford stadium, home of Manchester United Football Club on August 31, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Who are the assistant referees?

Lee Betts and Constantine Hatzidakis will be the assistant officials for the game at Old Trafford.

Who is the fourth official?

Andre Marriner, who is an experience official having been involved in the Premier League since 2005, will be the fourth official between Erik Ten Hag and Mikel Arteta.

Why has VAR been controversial this weekend?

A number of decisions this weekend from VAR have caused controversy.

West Ham had an equaliser against Chelsea ruled out, while Newcastle also had a goal chalked off on Saturday (3 September).

David Moyes branded VAR official Jarred Gillett unfit for duty after an expletive-laden confrontation with referee Andy Madley following West Ham’s 2-1 loss at Chelsea.

West Ham boss Moyes accused Edouard Mendy of twice faking injury, as his side were denied a draw when Maxwel Cornet’s goal was chalked off after a VAR review.

Referee Madley awarded the goal, deeming Jarrod Bowen’s contact with Chelsea keeper Mendy as no issue before Cornet fired home.

Mendy spilled the ball, allowing Cornet the chance to level, but VAR ordered Madley to review the incident on the pitchside monitors and the effort was duly ruled out.

An incensed Moyes insisted he had “lost faith” in “weak” Premier League refereeing standards in an extended rant in the wake of the Stamford Bridge defeat.

Newcastle thought they had taken a 51st-minute lead after Tyrick Mitchell had bundled the ball into his own net, only for referee Michael Salisbury to rule it out for a foul by Joe Willock on Guaita after a VAR review.

Brighton had a wonder goal chalked off after a lenghty VAR check due to an offside in the build up.

What is the team news ahead of the game?

Anthony Martial remains injured but big-money signing Antony could make his Manchester United debut against Arsenal on Sunday.