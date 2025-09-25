Liverpool manager Arne Slot - and thousands of fantasy football players - have a bit of a striker conundrum this weekend.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slot’s faith in new signing Hugo Ekitike has been paying dividends, with the Frenchman scoring five goals in his first eight matches for the Reds.

His most recent goal was a late winner against Southampton in the Carabao Cup - but a celebration where he took his shirt off led to him being sent off with a second yellow card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regardless, the Sweden international has been making cameo appearances while he builds himself up, playing 45 minutes in the aforementioned cup tie with Southampton and bagging a goal in the process.

But is Isak ready for a full 90 minutes upfront, or will Slot try a different tactic against Crystal Palace this weekend?

Option 1: Isak at striker

The first choice for Slot is to simply trust Isak to play a full 90 minutes. Recent weeks have been the equivalent of pre-season for the centre-forward, who was ostracised at Newcastle United after telling the club he wanted to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Isak is at full fitness, or close to it, he could play the full 90 upfront, with Mo Salah on the right and Cody Gakpo on the left. He could potentially come off early again if not, with one of Liverpool’s other attackers taking his spot.

Option 2: Trust in Chiesa

With Ekitike ruled out, and questions over Isak’s fitness, Slot may instead turn to Italian forward Federico Chiesa to do a job at number nine.

Chiesa, 27, has had a tumultuous time at Anfield since he arrived in 2024, but more recently his fortunes have turned.

The opening provided by Ekitike’s absence would be the perfect opportunity for Chiesa to make a solid claim to a position in the starting line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Option 3: A false nine

Florian Wirtz has struggled to adjust to life in the Premier League so far, registering just one attacking return - an assist in the Community Shield.

Ironically, it could be against Crystal Palace once again that the Germany international gets a bit of an outlet.

If Slot doesn’t believe Isak can start upfront, and wants to change tactics a bit, he could opt for a false nine, with Wirtz playing just behind the two wingers.