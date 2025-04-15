Will Hughes signs new two-year contract at Crystal Palace - how much will he be paid?
The club has confirmed today (April 15) that the 29-year-old, who joined Palace in a £6m switch from Watford in August 2021, has signed a new two-year deal.
Chairman Steve Parish told the club’s official website: “In addition to being an important player in our squad, Will exemplifies the hard work, humility – and humour – of our football club.
“He is a leader both on and off the pitch – a characteristic appreciated by both his team-mates and supporters alike – and I am delighted to see him extend his time in red and blue.”
Hughes made his 100th appearance for Palace in the win at rivals Brighton in December.
Boss Oliver Glasner said: “It’s good. He’s had an excellent season, he’s very experienced and an old-school guy who talks to the others and gives them energy. He brings a lot of good energy into the squad. He’s a very important player for us.
“I’m really pleased he has extended his contract.”
Hughes has played 32 games in all competitions for the Eagles this season, with five assists to his name.
According to reports, Hughes’ previous Crystal Palace contract saw him earning roughly £2.6m per year. This put him on similar wages as fellow stars Jean-Philippe Mateta and Marc Guehi, as per Spotrac.
This equates to more than £216,000 a week - and it’s assumed Hughes’ new deal will also include a payrise, although the exact figure has not yet been made public knowledge.
