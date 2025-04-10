Crystal Palace loanee Ben Chilwell was the target of homophobic abuse from Millwall fans. | AFP via Getty Images

Millwall have been charged by the FA after fans launched a homophobic tirade at Ben Chilwell from the stands.

The FA condemned “let him die” chants made towards Mateta by some travelling fans as he was receiving treatment on the pitch but were unable to investigate as they did not breach regulations. However, the governing body intends to punish Millwall for the incidents involving England international Chilwell.

“Millwall FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control following the FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace FC on Saturday 1 March,” read an FA statement. “It’s alleged that during the fifth and 20th minutes the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don’t use words or behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way with either express or implied reference to sexual orientation.”

Millwall said they are committed to “working tirelessly” to eradicate homophobic chanting. The Sky Bet Championship club have until Wednesday to respond to the FA charge.

“The chant in question is condemned by Millwall Football Club, and once again it strongly emphasises its zero-tolerance policy against discrimination of all kinds,” read a statement on the Lions’ official website.

“The club remains committed to working tirelessly to eradicate homophobic chanting, and any other form of discriminatory abuse, from the sport.”