Wolves winger Pedro Neto will be donning a blue shirt this season after joining Chelsea for a “massive” fee.

Portuguese winger Neto, 24, has signed for Chelsea today in what could prove to be a huge blow for both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur. Wolves are losing a prized asset - one they had hoped would start the season with them - and Tottenham had shown significant interest in the attacker.

Neto will now have a medical before joining his teammates at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea had two bids rejected before this offer, which reaches £54m including add-ons, was agreed upon. He joined Wolves from Serie A side Lazio in 2019, scoring 14 goals in 135 appearances.

While Spurs have been snubbed, it seemed somewhat inevitable that Neto would leave the Molineux, with plenty of clubs interested and Wolves manager Gary O’Neil prepared to let him go for the right amount.

Speaking to the E&S podcast, O’Neil said: “I know how good he [Neto] is, and I know how well he would do at a big club; obviously I want our team here to be unbelievably successful. So I’m hoping that he stays.

“Of course, we’re all grown-ups while you’re having them conversations. If a massive bid comes from a top club then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way. A lot of business can be done late.”