Tottenham are inching ever-closer to signing Bournemouth’s star player - but one of his future teammates has vowed to fight for his spot in the starting XI.

Tottenham Hotspur have been negotiating with AFC Bournemouth for striker Dominic Solanke - and now multiple news outlets have claimed they are in “advanced talks” with the club. Solanke scored 19 goals for the Cherries in the Premier League last season, making him one of the league’s top goalscorers as Bournemouth finished 12th in the table.

NationalWorld previously reported that Tottenham had submitted a bid of £60m for Solanke, who has a £65m buyout clause in his contract. We understand that AFC Bournemouth have been holding out for the full release clause amount.

Solanke joined the Cherries from Liverpool in 2019 and has scored 77 goals in 216 appearances for the club. He was also instrumental in getting Bournemouth back to the Premier League in 2021/22.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu has been busy in the summer transfer window, having already signed the likes of Archie Gray from Leeds United and Lucas Bergvall from Djugarden - as well as another loan of RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and buying Min-hyoek Yang from Gangwon FC.

But this signing of Solanke could see Brazilian forward and fellow £60m star Richarlison faced with competition for his place in the starting XI. With Son holding down the left-wing, Richarlison is staring down the barrel of two options - play down the right-hand side or fight Solanke for the striker position.

Richarlison has vowed to fight for his place ahead of Dominic Solanke's move to Tottenham Hotspur. | Instagram

Taking to social media, Richarlison insisted that he won’t back down from the fight, calling Tottenham his “home” in an Instagram post and vowing that he will not run away to the Saudi Pro League.