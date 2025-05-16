A motorist accused of running over 14 people outside a football stadium will appear in court, it has been confirmed.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the evening was marred by disaster, after a woman driving a white car ran into a crowd of fans. The incident, which took place just before kick-off, saw more than a dozen people injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was surrounded by fans who reportedly shouted at and threw objects at the vehicle before the driver suddenly accelerated, striking several people. Five minutes into the match, a large section of Espanyol supporters behind one goal left their seats in protest, angry that the game had continued despite the incident.

Referee Cesar Soto Grado briefly halted play to inform police inside the stadium, while loudspeaker announcements reassured fans that the situation was under control.

The incident cast a shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory evening for Barcelona. At full-time, Flick made the decision to tone down his team’s celebrations.

According to Catalan News, police now believe the incident was not deliberate. Police commissioner Eduard Sallent said the driver "felt harassed" by the crowd and panicked, leading to what is being treated as an accident. The woman has been arrested, but not named at the time of publication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sallent confirmed the driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs - but will be brought before the courts regardless.

“It was nine o’clock at night and fans had to be allowed access to the stadium,” the police commissioner said. “It is not an extraordinary situation, but it is that the driver accelerated.”