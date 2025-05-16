Woman accused of running over fans outside Espanyol stadium will appear in court, police commissioner confirms
Yesterday evening (May 15) fans gathered at the RCDE stadium in Spain to watch Espanyol host Barcelona in La Liga. Hansi Flick’s side won 2-0 to win the league title, beating rivals Real Madrid to the trophy.
But the evening was marred by disaster, after a woman driving a white car ran into a crowd of fans. The incident, which took place just before kick-off, saw more than a dozen people injured.
The car was surrounded by fans who reportedly shouted at and threw objects at the vehicle before the driver suddenly accelerated, striking several people. Five minutes into the match, a large section of Espanyol supporters behind one goal left their seats in protest, angry that the game had continued despite the incident.
Referee Cesar Soto Grado briefly halted play to inform police inside the stadium, while loudspeaker announcements reassured fans that the situation was under control.
The incident cast a shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory evening for Barcelona. At full-time, Flick made the decision to tone down his team’s celebrations.
According to Catalan News, police now believe the incident was not deliberate. Police commissioner Eduard Sallent said the driver "felt harassed" by the crowd and panicked, leading to what is being treated as an accident. The woman has been arrested, but not named at the time of publication.
Sallent confirmed the driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs - but will be brought before the courts regardless.
“It was nine o’clock at night and fans had to be allowed access to the stadium,” the police commissioner said. “It is not an extraordinary situation, but it is that the driver accelerated.”