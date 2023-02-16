England will hope to defend their 2022 Arnold Clark Cup title at this year’s tournament as they prepare to take on Korea, Italy and Belgium

The four-team round-robin tournament returns for its second year with England in good stead to defend their 2022 title. This competition, which will feature Belgium, Italy and South Korea along with England and the Lionesses’ manager, Sarina Wiegman has described it as the ‘perfect preparation’ ahead of this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, which runs in a similar way to the American SheBelieves Cup, the Dutch manager said “Everything we do now is about being ready for the World Cup. It’s great to have the opportunity to defend this title in front of our fans.

“Facing three different, good oppositions - each with a different style of play - and playing three matches in seven days is the perfect preparation for the challenges that await us in the summer.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Arnold Clark Cup...

Leah Williamson returns to captain the squad following her injury

When are England playing?

Their first match will be later this evening, Thursday 16 February, against Korea Republic. The match will kick-off at 7.45pm. Here is the full schedule for the competition:

Thursday 16 February - Stadium MK

Italy v Belgium, 4.45pm GMT

England v Korea Republic - 7.45pm

Sunday 19 February - Coventry Building Society Arena

England v Italy, 3.15pm

Belgium v Korea Republic, 6.15pm

Wednesday 22 February - Ashton Gate Stadium

Korea Republic v Italy, 4.45pm

England v Belgium, 7.45pm

How to watch the Arnold Clark Cup

ITV will continue their coverage of the Lionesses and will therefore broadcast all fixtures at the Arnold Clark Cup. For fans hoping to stream the action, they will need to sign up for a free account with ITV and the matches can then be streamed through ITVX.

ITV4 will begin their coverage of the event at 4.25pm this evening (Thursday) while Sunday’s coverage will start at 2.25pm on ITV1 before moving over to ITV4 at 5.55pm.

Can I buy tickets for the Arnold Clark Cup?

Tickets can still be purchased for all matches and as they are taking place in the same stadium, the ticket will allow you access to both games taking place on the day. Prices are ranging from £10-33 and can be found on the Arnold Clark Cup website.

Who’s in the squads?

England - Sarina Wiegman

Mary Earps, Sand MacIver, Emily Ramsey, Ellie Roebuck, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Laura Coombs, Jordan Nobbs, Jess Park, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo, Ebony Salmon

Belgium - Ives Serneels

Femke Bastiaen, Nicky Evrard, Diede Lemey, Janic Cayman, Michelle Colson, Laura Deloose, Laura De Neve, Sari Kees, Fran Meersman, Davina Philtjens, Jody Vangheuluwe, Sarah Wijnants, Valesca Ampoorter, Julie Biesmans, Feli Delacauw, Marie Detruyer, Kassandra Missipo, Justine Vanhaevermaet, Jassina Blom, Tine De Caigny, Elena Dhont, Hannah Eurlings, Welma Fon, Jill Janssens, Ella Van Kerkhoven, Tuessa Wullaert

Italy - Milena Bertolini

Rachele Baldi, Laura Giuliani, Katja Schroffenegger, Valentina Bergamaschi, Lisa Boattin, Federica Cafferata, Maria Luisa Filangeri, Martina Lenzini, Elena Linari, Benedetta Orsi, Cecilia Salvai, Arianna Caruso, Manuela Giugliano, giada Greggi, Marta Mascarello, Martina Rosucci, Emma Severini, Barbara Bonansea, Agnese Bonfantini, Sofia Cantore, Michela Catena, Valentina Giacinti, Cristiana Girelli, Martina Piemonte, Elisa Polli, Annamaria Serturini

South Korea - Colin Bell