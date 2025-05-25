Arsenal beat Barcelona 1-0 in the final to win the Women’s Champions League.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the second time, Arsenal won the Women’s Champions League by beating Barcelona 1-0 in the final. They first won the Women’s Champion League in the 2006-07 season.

The goal-scorer in the match against Barcelona was the Sweden International and substitute Stina Blackstenius. The Guardian reported that the manager Renée Slegers said after the match that “I’m super proud, because you can have all these ideas in your head and show videos and use your tactics board and all those things, but when the moment is actually there, to then execute this in a Champions League final, it says so much about the players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also added that “We had to suffer at times but the way we managed the game, for me it was unbelievable. It was above all expectations. We were spot on in the crucial moments.”

After former Arsenal Women’s manager Jonas Eidevall resigned, Dutchwoman Renée Slegers, 36, became the club’s interim head coach before being made permanent in January. When she was appointed, she said: “I’m so excited to be continuing our journey together,” and went on to say that “It’s a wonderful honour to represent this club as head coach and I have so much belief in what we can all achieve together.

As Arsenal win the Women’s Champions League, how does the salary of Renée Slegers compare to Mikel Arteta? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Over the past few months, I’ve felt such a powerful sense of collective ownership and responsibility across our players and staff – that has been our strength and I know we will make sure we drive and nurture this feeling as we all move forward.

“It has meant the world to me to feel the closeness and passion of our supporters during this process, and I want to thank you all for that. We want to deliver something beautiful that’s inspiring and leads to winning trophies. We all have a big part to play in achieving that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Arsenal beat Lyon in the semi-final of the Women’s Champion League, Renée Slegers told Sky Sports News that "[2007] is 18 years ago. The club has invested for so long in women's football and everybody is so happy with all the work that has been done across those years that we're at this point again.

"It's very big for a lot of people, and of course for the players and staff that are doing the work. It was a very special moment because so much preparation, so much work has gone into these two games."

Who is the partner of Renée Slegers, does she have children?

Renée Slegers’s partner is the former Linkoping defender Maja Krantz and they share a son together.

What are the salaries of Renée Slegers and Mikel Arteta?

It is not known what the salary of Renée Slegers but the highest-paid WSL managers reportedly earn around £400,000 per year. To manage the US women’s team, Emma Hayes reportedly has a salary of £1.3 million at the US women's team.

Mikel Arteta is one of the highest paid managers in the Premier League and before his new deal, was said to earn £9 million a year, but now reportedly has a salary closer to the £20m-a-year range.