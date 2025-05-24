Arsenal are set to go up against Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final in their first final since 2007.

The North London club will play the Spanish title holders at the highly-anticipated final in Lisbon’s Estádio José Alvalade. It marks the first time Arsenal find themselves in the final of the Champions League in 18 years, with a tough challenge ahead of them.

Barcelona took home the title last year and are looking to celebrate a hat-trick of consecutive Champions League titles. The Spanish side’s appearance in the final is the club’s fifth in a row.

Arsenal triumphed over French side Lyon in the semi-final, beating the team 4-1 in the second leg. The winning result meant that the team sailed through to the final 3-5 on aggregate.

Arsenal have an uphill battle to win in overcoming the favourites, who brushed aside Chelsea in the semi-final stages. The Gunners will be hoping to cinch some silverware this season, after missing out on top spot to Chelsea in the Women’s Super League.

Here’s how you can tune into the Women’s Champion league final live in the UK this evening.

When does Arsenal v Barcelona kick-off?

The match between Arsenal and Barcelona will kick off at 5pm on Saturday, May 24.

What channel is Arsenal v Barcelona on?

The Women’s Champions League Final between Arsenal and Barcelona will be broadcast live on streaming platform DAZN in the uk. The service is available for free - all you need to do is sign-up to DAZN to gain access to the stream.

Alternatively, the final will also be shown live in TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+. This will be available to TNT Sports subscribers.