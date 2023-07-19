The highly anticipated UEFA Women’s Nation's League campaign clash between home nations England and Scotland has been confirmed to take place at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland.

The inaugural Nation's League game between the two neighbours will take place at the home of English Championship club Sunderland AFC and takes place on Friday 22 September 2023, with kick off scheduled for 7:45pm.

Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses side are currently gearing up for their World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand but will return to a tough UEFA Nation’s League draw that saw them pitted against Scotland, Euro 2017 winners Netherlands and Belgium in League A Group 1 of the the competition.

It will be the first time the nations have clashed since the 2019 World Cup group stages where goals from Nikita Parris and Ellen White helped England to a narrow 2-1 win as Scotland made their tournament debut in France.

Scotland have lost their last two fixtures to the Lionesses but will enter the fixture full of confidence after goals from Caroline Weir and Emma Watson helped them to a 2-1 win in Finland on Tuesday night to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

To accommodate the fixture, Sunderland and Cardiff City have confirmed they will move their EFL Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light from Saturday 23 September to Sunday 24 September in order for the game to take place.

