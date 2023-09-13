Sarina Wiegman has named her Lionesses squad for the UEFA Nation's League games against Scotland and Netherlands.

Sarina Wiegman has named a 24 player squad for the upcoming UEFA Women's Nation's League campaign as the Lionesses get ready for their first fixtures since the World Cup final defeat to Spain in August.

The Dutch head coach, who was linked with the previously vacant United States manager's role, has welcomed back several new faces to the squad as they enter the inaugural Nation's League campaign that will begin next Friday.

Placed in Group D of the Nation's League, England will take on Scotland, Belgium and Euro 2017 champions the Netherlands home and away in the competition, with the Lionesses Nation's League fixtures coming to a close in December with a trip to Hampden Park to face Pedro Martinez Losa's Scotland.

Here are all the details of who has been included into the squad for England's UEFA Nation's League campaign.

Lionesses Squad Announcement: Who has been included in the England squad?

Manchester United's Maya Le Tissier, Aston Villa midfielder Lucy Staniforth and Manchester City's Jess Park have all earned recalls to the squad after missing out on the World Cup 2023 squad.

Both Le Tissier and Staniforth did travel out to Australia and New Zealand as stand-by for the squad and warmed up for the tournament but travelled home prior to the first game after the squad came through the pre-tournament camp without any injuries.

Park, who was originally included in the stand-by list prior to the tournament, was forced out of the list due to injury and travelled back to Manchester to undergo further treatment for the knock but has now recovered in time to regain her place in the squad.

Lionesses Squad Announcement: Who has been left out of the England squad?

The games have come slightly too early for Arsenal's Beth Mead, who is yet to play for the Gunners but has featured on the bench following her recovery for an ACL injury.

Keira Walsh is also forced out of the squad, with the Lionesses camp citing injury as the reason for her omission.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur striker Beth England misses the double header after being forced out of the squad with a hip injury. The former Chelsea striker confirmed her absence earlier in the month when she took to Instagram to inform her followers that she was forced to undergo surgery that would keep her out for "a while".

Lionesses next game

The first ever UEFA Nation's League campaign in the women's game, over 40,000 fans are expected to greet the Lionesses as they take on rivals Scotland next Friday (September 22) at Sunderland's Stadium of Light in their first game since their memorable World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Wiegman's Lionesses will then travel to the Netherlands to take on Andries Jonker's side on Tuesday 26 September at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht.

Lionesses UEFA Nation's League squad

Here is the full squad list for the England Women's UEFA Nation's League games against Scotland and Netherlands.

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Katie Zelem (Manchester United), Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa), Jess Park (Manchester City)