England’s Lionesses face Italy in the semi-final of the European Championships as Sarina Wiegman and the squad continue their bid to defend the title.

England pulled off last-gasp winning moment to secure their place in the semi-final, after taking Sweden to penalties in the quarter-final. Despite going 2-0 down and turning in a less-than-impressive performance, the Lionesses came out after half-time revived and drew level with the Swedes with thanks to strikes from Lucy Bronze and Michelle Agyemang. A tense penalty shootout ended in England’s triumph.

The result set up a semi-final against Italy, who defeated Norway 2-1 last week. Head coach Sarina Wiegman has said that England will be wanting to “send a message to the world” after defender Jess Carter was subjected to racist abuse following the match against Sweden.

England's Lionesses are hoping to defend their European Championship title with the team set to face Italy in the semi-final of the competition. | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking in a press conference on Monday (July 21), Wiegman said: "We know there is a match, we want to perform, she is ready to perform and to compete. That says a lot about her and the team. The team wants to perform tomorrow [against Italy] but also felt it was important to send a message to the world."

The Lionesses will travel to Geneva Stadium in a bid to book their slot on this year’s final. Here’s how you can tune in to make sure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

What time does England v Italy kick-off at?

The Euro 2025 semi-final between England and Italy will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday, July 21. Live coverage of the match will begin at 7pm, with build-up and analysis for an hour before kick-off.

Coverage will be available on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Who could England face in Euros final?

If the Lionesses make it through tonight’s semi-final, they could face either Germany or Spain. The two countries will be taking part in the second semi-final on Wednesday, July 23.

The Germany v Spain semi-final will kick-off at 8pm, with live coverage from 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

If both England and Germany succeed, they will set up a rematch of the 2022 final. During the 2022 final, England defeated Germany 2-1 in extra time to claim the Euros title for the first time in the Lionesses’ history. If England face Spain in the final, the Lionesses will be aiming to exact revenge after they fell to the Spaniards in the 2023 World Cup final.